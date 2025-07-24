Truck driver arrested over road crash in Natore that claimed eight lives

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested the driver of the truck that crashed into a microbus in Baraigram upazila of Natore district on Wednesday and left eight people dead.

Mohir Uddin was arrested at his residence in Bamondanga village in Sadar upazila of the district, said Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Banpara Highway police station.

Earlier, on Wednesday, eight people, including seven members of a family, were killed in a head-on collision between a microbus and a truck on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Baraigram upazila.

A case was filed in this connection.