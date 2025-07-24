Thursday, July 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Seaports asked to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No 3

Fishing boats have been advised to stay close to the coast and navigate cautiously until further notice

Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 12:20 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday advised four seaports to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No 3.

A low-pressure area has formed over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas and may intensify further, according to a weather alert issued by the BMD.

As a result, a significant pressure gradient is prevailing over the area, it said.

Gusty or squally winds may sweep across the northern Bay of Bengal, coastal regions of Bangladesh, and its maritime ports, the BMD added.

Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra seaports have been advised to house the signal due to the developing low pressure, it said.

Fishing boats currently in the north Bay have been advised to stay close to the coast and navigate cautiously until further notice.

BMD
