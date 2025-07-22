Funeral parade held for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam

A funeral parade was held on Tuesday for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who was piloting the F-7 aircraft that crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday.

The parade and a namaz-e-janaza took place at the Kurmitola Parade Ground, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, and a representative on behalf of the Navy chief paid their respects by placing floral wreaths on the coffin draped with the national flag.

Following the crash, Flight Lt Towkir Islam of the 35 Squadron, 76 BAFA course, was rescued and rushed to the Combined Military Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Towkir reportedly completed his first 100 hours of flight training on PT-6 aircraft during his cadet years. He later served with the 15th Squadron, logging approximately 60 hours of flight time, before joining the 35th Squadron.

The press release said, a Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter aircraft encountered a mechanical failure after taking off from Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam AK Khandaker in Dhaka on Monday, as part of a routine training exercise.

To deal with the accident and avoid major damage, the pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam, tried his best to take the aircraft from a densely populated area to a sparsely populated area. But in the end, it was no longer possible and unfortunately, the aircraft crashed on the Milestone School and College campus in Diabari, Dhaka.

All the injured in this sudden accident were quickly transferred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and a nearby hospital for necessary treatment with the help of an Air Force helicopter and ambulance, read the press release.

After all the efforts of the doctor on duty, the pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam, was declared dead. He was 27 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his parents, wife and numerous esteemed relatives.

The first Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was held, at the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam AK Khandaker Parade Ground on Tuesday and a guard of honour was given. Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) was present at the funeral parade.