7-year-old Nidhi still missing over 24 hours after Milestone crash

Seven-year-old Wakifa Ferdousi Nidhi is still missing over 24 hours after the deadly crash of an air force jet at their school, Milestone School and College, in Dhaka's Uttara.

Nidhi is a second-grader at Milestone School and College.

Nidhi’s uncle, Sakib, told Dhaka Tribune, “We still have not found Nidhi. We have been searching since the accident yesterday. We have looked at the burn institute, Dhaka Medical, and every hospital in Uttara.”

He continued: "After visiting CMH today, we examined the remains of seven unclaimed bodies and based on the condition of one of them, we suspect it might be Nidhi. The body is now being sent to the morgue at Suhrawardy Hospital for preservation following a DNA test.

Regarding the identification of the body, he said: "Nidhi had a lens in one of her eyes. She had an eye condition and underwent surgery to have the lens implanted. A doctor from CMH informed us after examining the eye of the deceased. The rest will be confirmed after the DNA test. Even so, we are continuing our search in hopes of finding her by some other means."

Eight-year-old Raisa Moni had also been missing.

Her body was identified at the CMH hospital morgue by her family on Tuesday evening.

Raisa's uncle, Imdadul Sheikh, said that 80% of her body from the abdomen to the head was burned.

Her father identified the body by the shape of her face.

The body will now be handed over after a DNA test. Later at night, it will be taken to Alfadanga in Faridpur.

It has been learned that Raisa was the eldest daughter of Shahabul Sheikh, a resident of Mirpur.