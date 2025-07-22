Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Milestone tragedy: Flight Lt Towkir Islam Sagar laid to eternal rest

According to ISPR, Towkir Islam, made his highest effort to take the aircraft toward a less populated area to minimize civilian casualties and damage

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 06:57 PM

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam of the Bangladesh Air Force, who lost his life in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, was laid to eternal rest in Sapura area of Rajshahi city on Tuesday afternoon.

Towkir’s second namaz-e-janaza was held at Rajshahi Uposhohor Eidgah Maidan in the afternoon.

Earlier, the body of Towkir was flown to Rajshahi by a helicopter from Dhaka in the morning, said Rafiqul Islam, maternal uncle of Towkir.

A sombre atmosphere prevailed throughout Rajshahi city following the loss of its son.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers gathered at his rented home early in the morning to pay their last respects and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

The district administration, along with various socio-cultural organizations, organized special prayer services in his memory.

At least 31 people including pilot Towkir were killed and 165 others injured when the fighter jet tragically crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

Towkir’s family was flown to Dhaka from Rajshahi in a special military aircraft around 5:30pm, arranged by the Air Force.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held in Dhaka.

According to an ISPR press release issued on Monday, Towkir Islam, made his highest effort to take the aircraft toward a less populated area to minimize civilian casualties and damage.

However, the jet tragically crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet crashed on Monday at 1:06pm shortly after take-off from BAF base in Kurmitola, Dhaka, as part of a routine training exercise.

The aircraft reportedly experienced a technical malfunction, the details of which will be determined through an official investigation, it said.

