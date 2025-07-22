Bangladesh observes state mourning for jet crash victims

A one-day state mourning is being observed on Tuesday, following the deaths and injuries caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Uttara, Dhaka.

The national flag will be kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, and educational institutions across the country. Additionally, the flag will be flown at half-mast at all government and private buildings, as well as Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayers are being held at places of worship of all religions across the country for those killed and injured in the accident.

The crash occurred on Monday afternoon when a training aircraft fell on the campus field of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.

This tragic incident claimed the lives of 27 people, including the pilot.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft lost control and crashed due to mechanical failure.

Immediately after the crash, fire service personnel, RAB, and police began rescue operations. The injured were rushed to various hospitals.

The condition of several victims remains critical.

Earlier on Monday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin expressed deep sorrow in a condolence message, saying: “In this tragic accident, we have lost the potential of our future generation. I pray for the departed souls and extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families.”

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, in his condolence message, said the accident is a painful tragedy for the nation.

He emphasized the need for utmost caution to ensure such incidents never occur again in educational institutions.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, a five-member high-level probe committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the crash.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven working days.