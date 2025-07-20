Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dog squad deployed for hotel sweep ahead of NCP leaders’ stay

The NCP rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at Biplob Udyan, Chittagong

A dog squad from Chittagong Metropolitan Police swept Motel Seacoast on Station Road Saturday afternoon, July 19, 2025 as part of heightened security ahead of the NCP’s rally. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 11:23 AM

A dog squad from Chittagong Metropolitan Police conducted a security sweep at Motel Seacoast on Station Road on Saturday afternoon, as part of the heightened security measures ahead of the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) procession and rally for July.

The sweep lasted for approximately an hour and a half, concluding by 7pm.

Law enforcement agencies, including the police, remain on alert.

The NCP rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at Biplob Udyan, Chittagong.

On Sunday morning, NCP leaders are expected to travel from the hotel to Rangamati and then proceed through Kaptai, holding roadside meetings along the way before arriving at the rally in Biplob Udyan.

The premises are restricted to security personnel only.

Chittagong district superintendent of Police, Mahmudah Begum, said: “We have ensured maximum security. The hotel where they are staying has been thoroughly swept. Additional police will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.”

Police officials said that additional security measures have been implemented due to recent incidents—namely, a clash between law enforcement and banned Awami League activists during an NCP rally in Gopalganj, as well as the dismantling of an NCP stage by BNP and Chhatra Dal activists in Chakaria, Cox’s Bazar.

ChittagongChittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP)law enforcement agenciesNational Citizen Party
