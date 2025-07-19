5-member probe body formed over Rangpur LPG station explosion

A five-member investigation committee has been formed to probe the explosion at an LPG gas station in Rangpur city that left one person dead and 20 others injured.

The committee has been instructed to submit its report within the next three working days, said Rangpur Additional District Magistrate Parimal Kumar Sarkar.

The committee will be led by the Additional District Magistrate from the Deputy Commissioner's Office," he added.

Sarkar also said that both army and police personnel have been deployed at the scene to maintain order and ensure public safety.

Badsha Masudul Alam, deputy-director of Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a leakage was detected in the LPG station's tanker seven days ago and the authorities suspended all types of gas trading activities.

On Saturday morning, four workers including Engineer Shohagh came to repair the tanker.

The explosion occurred around 1pm during the repair work, leaving 21 people injured.

Later, they were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital, where Shohagh succumbed to his injuries.

Twenty vehicles, including ambulances, private cars, motorcycles and others, stationed at the gas station were also damaged during the explosion.