Sarjis says pro-India Mujibist forces are resurging

National Citizen Party (NCP) Northern Region Chief Organizer Sarjis Alam on Saturday alleged that pro-India Mujibist forces are once again becoming active in Bangladesh.

“There will be no place in this country for any foreign-aligned ideology. Indian hegemony must also be resisted,” he said while addressing a national rally organized by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

Sarjis said that although one July uprising has passed, the conspiracies of Mujibist forces have not ended. “In Gopalganj, they still have strongholds. Legal means alone won’t be enough to counter Mujibism. We must dismantle it economically, socially, and politically,” he said.

He urged all participants in the past uprisings to unite against Mujibism. “We may have political differences, but when it comes to this issue, all soldiers of the revolution must stand together.”

Sarjis said over a thousand students and civilians have sacrificed their lives, yet the dream they saw on August 5 last year has not been realized.

“We don’t want a civil society-style interim government. We want it to function as a true post-uprising transitional government,” he said.

Sarjis demanded the trial of “killer Hasina” and called for an independent judiciary that does not serve any particular political party. “We don’t want law enforcement agencies to act as power-serving tools either.”

He also emphasized the need for a new constitution and elections to ensure the rights of women and minorities.

“Our anti-fascist forces must stay united. But in the name of unity, we cannot blindly serve anyone’s interests,” he said. “There can be competition in politics, but it must not destroy its integrity. Only then will Bangladesh move forward.”