Moyeen Khan: BNP fighting to restore democracy, not to gain power

He said the sole demand of millions of Bangladeshis is the restoration of their voting rights

Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 09:47 AM

BNP’s senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has said that their party’s ongoing movement is aimed at restoring democracy and people's right to vote, not for gaining power.

“BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has organised the pro-democracy movement efficiently, even while residing in London. BNP does not engage in politics for power—this has been proven time and again,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks on Friday while addressing a discussion and prayer meeting held at Panchdona intersection in Narsingdi, in memory of the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising.

He said the sole demand of millions of Bangladeshis is the restoration of their voting rights. “Democracy must be reinstated as soon as possible through essential reforms,” he added.

Following the event, Moyeen Khan handed over donations on behalf of the BNP to the families of those killed and injured during the July uprising in the district.

The meeting, organised by BNP and its affiliated organisations under the Narsingdi-2 constituency, was presided over by Md Abdul Sattar, President of Palash Thana unit BNP.

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Abdul Moyeen Khan
