Case filed over arson attack on police vehicle in Gopalganj

A case has been filed in connection with the attack on police personnel and the torching of a police vehicle in Gopalganj. The case, numbered 15 (dated 17.07.25), was lodged late Thursday night.

The matter was confirmed by Gopalganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman around 3:15pm on Friday.

Inspector Ahmed Ali of the Gopinathpur police outpost in Gopalganj Sadar upazila filed the case, naming 75 individuals — including Newton Molla, president of the now-banned district unit of the Chhatra League, and its general secretary Ataur Pial — as well as 450–500 unidentified people.

According to the OC, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, during the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) march program. Police had been deployed for security duties on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat regional highway in the Ulpur area of Gopalganj Sadar.

“A group of individuals, led by Ataur Rahman, general secretary of the banned district Chhatra League, launched a sudden attack on the on-duty officers,” he said.

“They assaulted the police, vandalized vehicles, and set a police car on fire,” he added.

Five police personnel, including Inspector Ahmed Ali, sustained injuries in the attack.