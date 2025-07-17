Four held after teenage girl gang-raped in Khagrachhari

Police have arrested four people in a case filed in connection with the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Sadar upazila of Khagrachari district late last month.

The accused, identified as Arman Hossain, 32, Emon Hossain, 25, Enayet Hossain, 35 and Saddam Hossain, 32 were arrested on Wednesday, said Arefin Jewel, superintendent of Khagrachhari Police, on Thursday.

He said two more accused in the case—Munir Islam, 29, and Sohel Islam, 23—have been on the run since the incident, and efforts are on to catch them.

All the accused are involved with Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal, confirmed SP Jewel.

The incident occurred on June 27.

According to the case statement, the class VIII student of Munigram High School went to a relative’s house at the Latiban area to see Rath Yatra on June 27.

It said six activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal on that night took the girl to Kakar Bari where they raped her one after another. The scene of the crime is near the Bhaibonchhara police camp.

The rape came to light on July 12, weeks after the incident, when she was rushed to the hospital after she took poison out of pain and frustration. While under treatment at the hospital, she revealed what happened with her.

At this stage, the girl’s father filed a case with Sadar Police Station on Wednesday night.