Shibir orientation speech at JnU draws attention

A speech by a student at an Islami Chhatra Shibir orientation program at Jagannath University has sparked widespread debate on social media.

The student, Zaynab Hasan of the Anthropology Department (academic year 2024–25), quoted a poem by noted poet Al Mahmud, saying: “Even the devil flees to Delhi when he sees us.”

While reciting lines from Al Mahmud’s poem Amader Michhil, she altered the original verse “The devil flees into darkness in fear of us” to “The devil flees to Delhi in fear of us,” drawing cheers and applause from the audience of freshers.

Zaynab Hasan explained her motivation for attending the event, saying: “My main reason for coming today is Dr Mirza Galib. I follow Galib bhai very closely. He just said that we must be culturally and politically aware—and I wholeheartedly agree. Sharing the stage with Mirza Galib bhai is a great honor for me.”

The orientation event’s chief guest was Islami Chhatra Shibir Central President Zahidul Islam. Other speakers included Professor Dr. Muhammad Bilal Hossain of the History Department and JnU Shibir President Riazul Islam.

More than 2,000 new students were welcomed with flowers and treated to lunch as part of the event.