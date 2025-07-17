Constable withdrawn over remarks on Abu Sayed's mother

Police constable Masud Reza, stationed at the Pirojpur court, has been withdrawn from duty and attached to the district police lines over allegations of making offensive remarks about the mother of Abu Sayed, who was killed in the July uprising.

Pirojpur Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter on Thursday.

Reportedly, during a procession and rally organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj, leaders and activists of the Awami League and Chhatra League attacked police, vandalized vehicles, and set fires.

After watching a video of the incident on social media, Masud made offensive remarks about Abu Sayed's mother around 11pm in front of the district judge's court.

Locals then detained the constable on the spot.

Pirojpur Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary Zahirul Haque said: “Locals detained him (Masud Reza) for insulting the family of Shaheed Abu Sayed. After receiving the news, several of us went there immediately to calm the situation and later informed the superintendent of police.”

OC Rabiul stated that, on the instruction of Superintendent of Police Khan Md Abu Naser, the accused constable was withdrawn and attached to the police lines.

A probe committee has been formed, and legal action will follow if the allegations are proven true, he added.