NCP Faridpur rally venue under intense security cover

Following violent clashes during the National Citizen Party (NCP)'s rally in Gopalganj, the local administration has placed the venue party's rally on Thursday at Faridpur's Janata Bank Mor under a heavy security blanket ahead.

In addition to over 500 police personnel, members of intelligence agencies, the Coast Guard, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and the army have been deployed, members of the law enforcement agencies told Dhaka Tribune.

A stage has been set up in the city for the party's rally, with party activists and supporters gathering at the venue from the morning.

Senior central leaders of the NCP are expected to deliver speeches from the stage in the afternoon.

The program will be presided over by a central committee member and the NCP Faridpur chief coordinator, Syeda Nilima Dola.

Dola said the schedule for Faridpur was revised following the conclusion of Wednesday's program in Gopalganj.

Leaders from Khulna have already crossed Jessore with a motorcade and will soon arrive in Faridpur to stay at the Circuit House, she added.

From there, they will join the party's march and deliver speeches at the rally site.

Later, they will inaugurate the district party office, offer prayers at the graves of July martyrs at the Alipur graveyard, and meet with families of the deceased.

Those expected to address the rally include NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Organizer (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer (Northern region) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, and central leaders Samantha Sharmin, Dr Tasnim Jara, and Nahida Sarwar Niva, among others.

A total of 160 party leaders and workers will accompany the motorcade.

Meanwhile, armoured vehicles from the police, RAB, Coast Guard, and army were seen patrolling various parts of the city.

Police personnel were also stationed at key intersections.

Faridpur Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge Md Asaduzzaman said the highest level of security has been arranged for the NCP's rally and that more than 500 security personnel have been stationed around the venue.

Additionally, members of the police, RAB, Coast Guard, and army are actively on the ground, he added.