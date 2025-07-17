Addl IG of prisons visits Gopalganj jail to assess damage after attack during clashes

Colonel Tanvir Hossain, additional inspector general of prisons, visited Gopalganj District Jail on Thursday to inspect the damage caused by an attack on the prison during repeated clashes centring on the NCP's rally in the district.

He arrived at the prison at around 11:15am, and senior prison officials and employees of Gopalganj District Jail welcomed him upon arrival.

He later spoke with them and inquired about the overall situation.

Colonel Tanvir, while speaking to the media, said that with the cooperation of the army, they were able to contain the attack on the prison.

"For that, I express my gratitude to the army," he said.

Mentioning that there is no longer any fear of a renewed attack on the jail, he added: "There is no threat. Still, the army, BGB, and prison guards remain on alert."

Later, he entered the premises of Gopalganj District Jail.

On Wednesday, attacks and clashes took place centring on the NCP's procession and rally.

In the afternoon, an attack was carried out on Gopalganj District Jail, where vandalism and arson occurred.

The army, BGB, and prison guards remained alert in front of the district jail throughout the night.