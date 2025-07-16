Thursday, July 17, 2025

Govt: Obstructing peaceful rally in Gopalganj a shameful violation of rights

The perpetrators must be swiftly identified and held fully accountable, the interim government said

Logo of Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 05:55 PM

The interim government has stated that obstructing the youth from peacefully holding a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of their revolutionary movement in Gopalganj is a shameful violation of their fundamental rights.

"The use of violence today in Gopalganj is utterly indefensible," said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing today.

It said preventing young citizens from peacefully holding a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their revolutionary movement is a shameful violation of their fundamental rights. 

Members of the NCP, police and media were subjected to attacks, with their cars vandalised and individuals violently assaulted.

"This heinous act-allegedly carried out by members of the banned Awami League's Chhatra League and AL activists - will not go unpunished," the statement read. 

The perpetrators must be swiftly identified and held fully accountable, the interim government said, adding that there is no place for such violence against any citizen of Bangladesh.

"We commend the Army and police for their prompt intervention, and we applaud the resilience and courage of the students and people who carried on with their rally despite these malicious threats.

"Those responsible for this brutality will face justice. Let it be made absolutely clear: violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail," the statement also said. 

GopalganjInterim governmentNational Citizen Party
