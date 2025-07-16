BGB joins forces with the army and police in Gopalganj

In Gopalganj, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has joined forces with the police and army to control the escalating law and order situation following attacks on the National Citizens Party (NCP) leaders and activists as they were leaving the city after a party meeting.

To manage the situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Four platoons of BGB personnel have been deployed alongside the army and police, who are jointly trying to handle the unrest.

On Wednesday at 3:55pm, Md Shariful Islam, Public Relations Officer of the BGB headquarters, confirmed the deployment of four platoons.

He stated that to control law and order in Gopalganj, the army and police have been joined by four platoons of BGB.

Earlier, on Wednesday, an attack occurred on the NCP motorcade on the way back after a meeting in Gopalganj. NCP leaders have alleged that leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and banned Chhatra League carried out the attack.

To control the situation, police and army fired shots. Police and army vehicles were also attacked during this time. Following this incident, NCP leaders took a position at a government facility.