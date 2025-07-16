Thursday, July 17, 2025

NCP leaders take shelter at Gopalganj SP office

NCP convoy was attacked while heading to Madaripur after a rally in Gopalganj

NCP leaders take shelter at Gopalganj SP office after convoy comes under attack following rally on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM

National Citizens Party (NCP) leaders sought shelter inside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Gopalganj on Wednesday afternoon after their motorcade came under attack multiple times. 

The convoy of the National Citizen Party (NCP) came under attack while en route to Madaripur after concluding a rally in Gopalganj.

During the attack, brickbats were reportedly thrown at members of law enforcement.

Following the incident, it was observed that the NCP convoy was unable to exit Gopalganj town and was instead seen entering the premises of the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Bangla Tribune reports.

Inside the SP office compound, Arifur Rahman Tuhin, NCP’s joint chief coordinator, said: “The administration has completely failed to ensure our security. Armed goons loyal to murderer Hasina obstructed our path. The administration took no effective action. At one point, it felt like we were the ones escorting the administration with our own security. We held the rally with the people of Gopalganj. But as we were leaving, Awami League thugs opened continuous fire. The police fled the scene. This is deeply unfortunate.”

He further added: “We were unaware this was the SP’s office. After the police abandoned us, we drove wherever we could. Only after arriving did we realize it was the SP’s office.”

Notably, tensions had been rising on social media since Tuesday night surrounding NCP’s rally and march to Gopalganj.

The situation escalated after NCP leaders announced their “March to Gopalganj” campaign via Facebook.

On Wednesday, NCP leaders reportedly faced obstacles on their way to Gopalganj.

Attacks were carried out at the rally venue in the town’s municipal park, as well as on the vehicles of police and the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

Despite all obstructions, central NCP leaders reached the venue and delivered their speeches.

Another attack occurred as they were returning from Gopalganj.

AttackGopalganjNational Citizen Party
