Section 144 imposed as attack on NCP sparks chaos in Gopalganj

The administration imposed Section 144 around on Wednesday afternoon as Gopalganj turned into a battlefield following an attack on the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) motorcade after its rally.

Shortly after the NCP concluded its rally in Gopalganj, a group of armed individuals attempted to surround and attack the party’s leaders and activists.

The attackers blocked vehicles carrying NCP leaders and police from all sides.

Law enforcement and army personnel responded by firing sound grenades and blank rounds to control the situation.

Some NCP members eventually turned their vehicles around and left the scene via another route.

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari told reporters that activists of the Awami League were behind the attack, accusing police and army personnel of remaining inactive.

“We were told everything was under control, but when we arrived, it was not,” he said.

Earlier, at around 1:45pm, a group of people wielding sticks approached the NCP rally venue and launched an attack.

According to NCP members, the attackers were all supporters of the Awami League. They reportedly vandalized chairs on the stage, tore down banners and created chaos.

Eventually, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman arrived at the scene.

When NCP activists and police jointly chased the attackers, they fled.

The NCP later resumed its rally at the same venue.