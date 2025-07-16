Hasnat chants ‘down with Mujibism’ upon taking stage in Gopalganj

NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah opened his speech with the slogan “down with Mujibism,” prompting a thunderous response from the crowd at the party’s rally in Gopalganj on Wednesday.

Earlier, an attack was carried out at the rally venue of the National Citizen Party (NCP) at the Pouro Park in Gopalganj.

Immediately after the incident, senior central leaders of the party arrived at the scene.

In his speech, Hasnat said: “Hasina has abandoned you and fled. Had she held Gopalganj dear, she would have come here instead of going to India. A selfish person like her has never once considered the people of Gopalganj beyond her own family. Gopalganj has failed to become a part of Bangladesh. You must become one with Bangladesh. The Awami League has deliberately isolated Gopalganj from the rest of the country. We urge the people to liberate themselves from the tyrant’s rule.”

It is worth noting that the NCP’s march and rally in Gopalganj triggered tension on social media starting Tuesday night.

The tension escalated after NCP leaders declared a “March to Gopalganj” on Facebook.

On Wednesday, NCP leaders faced obstacles at various points en route to Gopalganj.

Even vehicles carrying police and the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) came under attack.

Despite all obstacles, NCP’s central leaders made their way to the venue and delivered their speeches.