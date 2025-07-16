Security heightened at Bangabandhu mausoleum after police vehicle attacked in Gopalganj

Authorities ramped up at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj, following an arson and vandalism attack on a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday morning.

Police, army, and personnel from other forces are patrolling the area around the mausoleum.

Two armoured cars and one jeep from the Bangladesh Army were seen patrolling the whole area.

Additional police forces have been deployed, although law and order around the mausoleum remains normal at this time.

Md Khorsed Alam, officer-in-charge of Tungipara police station, confirmed the developments to Dhaka Tribune.

"We have not received any reports of unpleasant incidents yet. We are keeping everything under surveillance," he added.

To handle any unwanted situation, authorities may increase or decrease security measures as needed to ensure maximum safety.

"To maintain law and order, we always keep police surveillance here, and law enforcement is always on duty here," Khorsed said.

A police officer stationed at the Mausoleum told Dhaka Tribune, on condition of anonymity, that after August 5, at least 10 police officers are stationed in the area every day.

But the situation is different now, he added.

Another assistant sub-inspector stationed at the mausoleum, Md Abdul Mannan, told Dhaka Tribune that personnel from the deputy commissioner's office, National Security Intelligence and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence are also active in the area.

Earlier in the day, perpetrators set fire to a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila while the police vehicle was out on patrol duty.

Two officers were injured during the incident.

The incident occurred in Ulpur union at around 9:45am.