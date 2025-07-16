Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Security heightened at Bangabandhu mausoleum after police vehicle attacked in Gopalganj

Earlier, perpetrators set fire to a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila

Police, army, and joint forces personnel are patrolling around the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mausoleum. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 03:05 PM

Authorities ramped up at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj, following an arson and vandalism attack on a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday morning.

Police, army, and personnel from other forces are patrolling the area around the mausoleum.

Two armoured cars and one jeep from the Bangladesh Army were seen patrolling the whole area.

Additional police forces have been deployed, although law and order around the mausoleum remains normal at this time.

Md Khorsed Alam, officer-in-charge of Tungipara police station, confirmed the developments to Dhaka Tribune.

Police, army, and joint forces personnel are patrolling around the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mausoleum. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

"We have not received any reports of unpleasant incidents yet. We are keeping everything under surveillance," he added.

To handle any unwanted situation, authorities may increase or decrease security measures as needed to ensure maximum safety.

"To maintain law and order, we always keep police surveillance here, and law enforcement is always on duty here," Khorsed said.

A police officer stationed at the Mausoleum told Dhaka Tribune, on condition of anonymity, that after August 5, at least 10 police officers are stationed in the area every day.

But the situation is different now, he added.

Another assistant sub-inspector stationed at the mausoleum, Md Abdul Mannan, told Dhaka Tribune that personnel from the deputy commissioner's office, National Security Intelligence and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence are also active in the area.

Earlier in the day, perpetrators set fire to a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila while the police vehicle was out on patrol duty.

Two officers were injured during the incident.

The incident occurred in Ulpur union at around 9:45am.

Police, army, and joint forces personnel are patrolling around the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mausoleum. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Topics:

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur RahmanVandalism
Read More

Rabindra Kacharibari in Sirajganj vandalized

Three injured in attack on BNP event in Gazipur

Stage vandalized ahead of Pohela Boishakh event at Chittagong DC Hill

14 held after trying to sell stolen Bata shoes on Facebook

4 arrested in Gazipur for vandalism, looting during anti-Israeli aggression rally

Bata condemns vandalism of Bangladesh showrooms

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x