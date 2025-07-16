Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Gopalganj UNO’s car comes under attack, driver injured

This follows an attack earlier in the morning, when leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly vandalized and set fire to a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 01:13 PM

An attack was carried out on the vehicle of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Rokibul Hasan, during which the driver, Moin, sustained injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road, in the Kansur area.

This follows an attack earlier in the morning, when leaders and activists of the now-banned Chhatra League allegedly vandalized and set fire to a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila while officers were out on patrol duty, ahead of an event of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the district.

According to UNO M Rokibul Hasan, a group of locals had erected a barricade on the road around 11am, halting vehicular movement.

Upon receiving the news, the UNO arrived at the location, at which point his vehicle came under attack.

Meanwhile, another group of locals staged a protest and blocked the road in the Kathi area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila along the Gopalganj-Kotalipara road.

To prevent any untoward incident near Bangabandhu’s mausoleum or its surrounding areas, armoured military vehicles have been deployed at entry points to ensure security.

Topics:

Chhatra LeagueGgopalganjNational Citizen Party
Read More

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Nahid demands arrest of Gopalganj attackers within 24hrs

Akram Hossain demands arrest of Gopalganj attackers within 48hrs

Demonstrations in multiple districts over attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj

NCP leaders arrive in Khulna

IGP: Police used no lethal force in Gopalganj

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x