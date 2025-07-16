Gopalganj UNO’s car comes under attack, driver injured

An attack was carried out on the vehicle of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Rokibul Hasan, during which the driver, Moin, sustained injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road, in the Kansur area.

This follows an attack earlier in the morning, when leaders and activists of the now-banned Chhatra League allegedly vandalized and set fire to a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila while officers were out on patrol duty, ahead of an event of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the district.

According to UNO M Rokibul Hasan, a group of locals had erected a barricade on the road around 11am, halting vehicular movement.

Upon receiving the news, the UNO arrived at the location, at which point his vehicle came under attack.

Meanwhile, another group of locals staged a protest and blocked the road in the Kathi area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila along the Gopalganj-Kotalipara road.

To prevent any untoward incident near Bangabandhu’s mausoleum or its surrounding areas, armoured military vehicles have been deployed at entry points to ensure security.