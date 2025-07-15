Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Vehicles crawl for hours on gridlocked Dhaka–Sylhet highway

Drivers and passengers say potholes have slowed vehicles, causing long tailbacks

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 06:20 PM

A severe traffic jam formed along a 21-kilometer stretch of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway on Tuesday, from the Ashuganj roundabout in Brahmanbaria to Shahbazpur in Sarail due to numerous potholes.

Vehicles were moving very slowly, causing immense suffering for passengers and drivers, who were stuck for hours.

According to transport drivers and passengers, the potholes have significantly slowed down vehicle movement, triggering long tailbacks.

The Ashuganj roundabout and Sarail Bishwaroad sections of the highway have been in poor condition for a long time.

Abu Kalam, a driver of Ena Paribahan, said: “We started from Dhaka for Sylhet in the morning and got stuck in traffic right after crossing the Bhairab Bridge. It took us three hours to cover just 12 kilometers. The situation is extremely frustrating.”

Traffic congestion on the Brahmanbaria section of the highway has become a regular issue, causing major inconvenience.

Passengers blame the traffic police and the negligence of the Roads and Highways Department for the ongoing situation.

Sergeant Suja Islam of Khatihata highway police station said: “We are trying our best to manage the traffic, but unless the road is repaired, this problem will not go away anytime soon.”

Notably, repair work on the dilapidated highway was supposed to begin on Friday afternoon, but no visible progress has been seen so far.

Topics:

Dhaka-Sylhet Highway
Read More

20km tailback on Dhaka–Sylhet highway as pothole-ridden roads halt traffic

Clash between garment workers and law enforcement in Narayanganj

5 dead in pickup-auto-rickshaw collision in Kishoreganj

Two killed in bus-truck collision amid heavy fog on Dhaka-Sylhet highway

Two Narsingdi road crashes leave six dead

Sylhet road crash: Pickup driver sent to jail after surrender

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x