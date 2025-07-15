BNP claims law and order unrest aimed at delaying polls

BNP Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain on Tuesday alleged that a deliberate effort is underway to destabilise law and order with the aim of delaying the upcoming national election.

“There’s a clear conspiracy. If law and order can be disrupted, certain quarters may benefit,” he told journalists outside the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, after inspecting the venue for a professionals’ programme on July 21, marking the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

Despite the concerns, Dr Zahid expressed optimism that elections would be held on time. “We believe the chief adviser and the Election Commission will honour their pledge to hold polls by mid-February,” he said.

Commenting on the recent murder of a scrap trader in Old Dhaka, Dr Zahid stated that BNP does not support or justify any criminal activity. He referred to Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remarks a day earlier, where he said, “Crime is crime, and BNP does not defend wrongdoing.”

He also criticised the politicisation of the Mitford murder, saying it is unacceptable to weaponise such incidents to blame a political party. “Unfair actions and injustice must always be condemned. No morally conscious political leader should support such behaviour,” he added.

Dr Zahid strongly condemned what he described as “indecent remarks” targeting BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. “We follow the ideals of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia. Under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, the people of Bangladesh are demanding democracy. We don’t support or join conspiracies,” he said.

He urged political workers to remain calm, truthful, and consistent in their positions. “BNP never supports mob justice. We demand accountability and justice, always,” he added.

In response to comments made by a Jamaat-e-Islami leader claiming the public has shown BNP a “red card” after the Mitford incident, Dr Zahid declined a direct reply, saying: “People will decide who deserves a red or green card. I question the political understanding behind such remarks.”

He also dismissed comments by National Citizen Party Convenor Nahid Islam, who accused BNP of becoming a protector of “Mujibism.” Referring to the incident in Jhalakathi, he said, “It’s clear to everyone who is enabling the rehabilitation of the Awami League.”