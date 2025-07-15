Eucalyptus, akashmoni saplings felled in Thakurgaon to safeguard environment

In a concerted effort to preserve the environment and biodiversity, authorities in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila have initiated the removal of eucalyptus and akashmoni saplings.

On Thursday morning, around 90,000 eucalyptus saplings were destroyed across 16 nurseries in Raipur Union.

The operation was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Esrat Farzana, with Superintendent of Police Sheikh Zahidul Islam attending as a special guest.

The event was presided over by Majedul Islam, deputy director of the District Agriculture Extension Office.

Deputy Commissioner Farzana emphasized the urgency of the measure, saying: “The government no longer promotes the cultivation of eucalyptus and akashmoni, as these trees absorb excessive groundwater, depleting the water table and posing long-term environmental risks. We urge the planting of native, eco-friendly species instead.”

Superintendent of Police Sheikh Zahidul Islam echoed his concerns: “Protecting the environment is directly tied to protecting human lives. If water-intensive trees continue unchecked, groundwater levels will decline, disrupting agriculture and ecological balance. The public must support this effort in their own interest.”

Previously, 61,000 saplings were destroyed in six nurseries across the municipality and Garrya Union.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nasirul Alam noted that while these trees grow rapidly, they draw excessive soil moisture and adversely affect biodiversity.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, the removal campaign will be expanded to other unions within Thakurgaon Sadar.

The initiative saw participation from Upazila Executive Officer Khairul Islam, Agriculture Officers Nasirul Alam, Abdullah Al Mujahid and Mosiur Rahman, Sub-Assistant Plant Protection Officer Abdul Khalek, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officers Juel Islam and Paritosh Adhikari as well as local dignitaries and residents.