CA directs immediate recruitment of headteachers in vacant primary posts

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has directed authorities to expedite the appointment process for headteachers in vacant positions at government primary schools across Bangladesh.

He issued the instruction during a meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday, according to Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Adviser on Primary and Mass Education Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, Chief Adviser’s Principal Secretary M Siraz Uddin Miah, and Primary and Mass Education Secretary Abu Taher Md Masud Rana were among those present.

During the meeting, Prof Yunus inquired about the current state of education in primary schools and sought updates on school performance evaluations.

In response, Dr Bidhan Ranjan said that while significant investments have been made in infrastructure, improvements in the quality of education remain lacking. He noted that the ministry is ranking schools and implementing targeted programmes for underperforming institutions.

He also highlighted that leadership quality—particularly the qualifications, interpersonal skills, and attitude of headteachers—plays a crucial role in determining school performance.

There are currently around 32,000 vacant headteacher posts in government primary schools, the adviser informed, adding that the recruitment process is already underway.

Prof Yunus stressed the need for both new appointments and the posting of eligible teachers. He said experienced and long-serving teachers should be given priority but added that opportunities must also be created for young professionals.

The Chief Adviser instructed officials to coordinate with the Public Service Commission (PSC) and issue the recruitment circular without delay.

He also called for a review of the teacher transfer policy, noting that many teachers lobby for transfers to urban areas soon after joining a school. A clear and transparent policy must govern all such transfers, he said.