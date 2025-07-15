Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

One killed, 30 injured as train hits truck in Khulna

  • The deceased was a retired BGB member 
  • Rail communication resumed after 4.5 hours
Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 09:36 AM

A retired Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member was killed and at least 30 others were injured after a train collided with a truck in Khulna.

The accident disrupted rail communication for four and a half hours before services resumed early Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8:15pm on Sunday night at Afil Gate when the Chapainawabganj-bound Mohananda Express approached a railway crossing. A truck attempting to cross the tracks stalled, causing the train to crash into it and drag it a short distance. Three of the train’s carriages derailed due to the impact.

The deceased has been identified as Md Shahidul Islam Khan, 65, a retired BGB member from Khajura Purbo Para under Jhenaidah Sadar upazila. He died on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Eight of the injured were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital, while the rest were treated at various private hospitals in the city.

Train services were restored after the tracks were cleared.

The Sundarban Express, which was scheduled to leave Khulna station at 9:45pm, finally departed for Dhaka at 12:50am, according to Khulna Railway Station Master Md Jakir Hossain.

Topics:

KhulnaTrain Accident
Read More

Expelled Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Khulna

Torrential rains wreak havoc on crops of 72,000 hectares of land

Train derailment halts rail links between Khulna and rest of Bangladesh

Covid testing halted at KMCH due to kit shortage

Two killed after being hit by separate trains in Dinajpur

Khulna Awami League leader beaten by mob before police custody

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x