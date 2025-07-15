One killed, 30 injured as train hits truck in Khulna

A retired Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member was killed and at least 30 others were injured after a train collided with a truck in Khulna.

The accident disrupted rail communication for four and a half hours before services resumed early Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8:15pm on Sunday night at Afil Gate when the Chapainawabganj-bound Mohananda Express approached a railway crossing. A truck attempting to cross the tracks stalled, causing the train to crash into it and drag it a short distance. Three of the train’s carriages derailed due to the impact.

The deceased has been identified as Md Shahidul Islam Khan, 65, a retired BGB member from Khajura Purbo Para under Jhenaidah Sadar upazila. He died on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Eight of the injured were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital, while the rest were treated at various private hospitals in the city.

Train services were restored after the tracks were cleared.

The Sundarban Express, which was scheduled to leave Khulna station at 9:45pm, finally departed for Dhaka at 12:50am, according to Khulna Railway Station Master Md Jakir Hossain.