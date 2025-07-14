Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DMP cracks down on traffic violations in Mitford, Babubazar

Two jailed, two fined, four arrested as DMP cracks down on road chaos in Old Dhaka

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday carried out mobile court operations in Old Dhaka's Mitford and Babubazar. Photo : DMP
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 03:04 PM

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted mobile court drives in Old Dhaka’s Mitford and Babubazar areas on Sunday, targeting traffic law violations, illegal parking, and road obstructions caused by commercial encroachments.

The operation, carried out by DMP’s Lalbagh Division, was led by Special Metropolitan Magistrate Arifur Rahman, in coordination with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police personnel from Kotwali and Bangshal police stations.

According to a DMP press release, two individuals were jailed, two others fined, and four arrested for illegally occupying roads and disrupting traffic.

A local rickshaw syndicate leader was sentenced to seven days’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 92 of the Road Transport Act, 2018 for establishing an unauthorized rickshaw stand on Mitford road.

In another case, a driver from Bahadur Shah Paribahan was sentenced to one month’s rigorous imprisonment under Section 66 of the act for operating a vehicle without a valid driving licence in the Babubazar Bridge area.

Meanwhile, traffic police from the Lalbagh Division fined two truck drivers Tk6,000 each for illegal parking and road obstruction. Both drivers were released after paying the fines.

Topics:

DMPRABDhaka Traffic
Read More

Four police officers, including Golam Ruhani, dismissed from service

Home adviser on Mitford murder: Regrettable and brutal

Commission reveals widespread use of torture devices in detention centres

‘I fed him my dinner in secret’: Officers break silence on enforced disappearances

Idle engines, vanishing parts, Dhaka’s traffic breeds silent crimes

UIU students return to streets after police baton charge

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x