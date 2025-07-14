DMP cracks down on traffic violations in Mitford, Babubazar

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted mobile court drives in Old Dhaka’s Mitford and Babubazar areas on Sunday, targeting traffic law violations, illegal parking, and road obstructions caused by commercial encroachments.

The operation, carried out by DMP’s Lalbagh Division, was led by Special Metropolitan Magistrate Arifur Rahman, in coordination with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police personnel from Kotwali and Bangshal police stations.

According to a DMP press release, two individuals were jailed, two others fined, and four arrested for illegally occupying roads and disrupting traffic.

A local rickshaw syndicate leader was sentenced to seven days’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 92 of the Road Transport Act, 2018 for establishing an unauthorized rickshaw stand on Mitford road.

In another case, a driver from Bahadur Shah Paribahan was sentenced to one month’s rigorous imprisonment under Section 66 of the act for operating a vehicle without a valid driving licence in the Babubazar Bridge area.

Meanwhile, traffic police from the Lalbagh Division fined two truck drivers Tk6,000 each for illegal parking and road obstruction. Both drivers were released after paying the fines.