BSF returns 9 detained Bangladeshis from India

BSF handed them over to BGB through flag meeting

Bangladeshi detainees returned through a flag meeting between BGB and BSF. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 02:36 PM

Nine Bangladeshi workers detained by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) while returning home after working there have been handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting.

This information was shared in a press release issued late Friday night at 11:30pm by Lieutenant Colonel Moin Ahmed, Commander of Dinajpur’s 42 BGB Battalion.

According to the release, the BSF detained the nine Bangladeshi workers for illegally crossing into India. Once BGB’s local camp was informed, they notified the battalion commander. Treating the matter seriously, he communicated with the 91 BSF Battalion in Raiganj, South Dinajpur, and proposed the return of the detained individuals.

The BSF agreed, and a flag meeting was held at the border of Biral Upazila on Friday night from 9pm to 10:30pm. Based on the meeting's outcome, the BSF formally handed over the nine detainees to the BGB.

BGB sources said the detainees were later handed over to Biral Police Station at 11:30pm on Friday night. The BGB has filed a case against them for illegal border crossing.

Officer-in-Charge of Biral Police Station, Abdus Sabur, confirmed the matter around midnight. He said the nine detainees would be presented before the Dinajpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday. The court will decide further legal actions.

According to police, during preliminary questioning, the detainees admitted they had gone to India illegally to work in various factories and industries.

Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, they attempted to return to Bangladesh illegally through human traffickers. The BSF’s 91st Battalion at Kaliaganj Camp in South Dinajpur detained them on Friday afternoon and later informed the BGB.

