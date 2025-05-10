Viral video shows two girls beaten on launch

A video showing a young woman being violently beaten on a passenger launch has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about public safety and mob justice.

The incident occurred aboard a launch that made a stopover at the Munshiganj terminal on Friday night. According to local journalists, the launch had anchored at the terminal around 8pm, and reports of vandalism and physical assault began surfacing by 9:30pm.

Upon arrival, reporters found two underage girls had reportedly rented cabins on the second and third decks for a day-long picnic. Witnesses said they were heading back to Dhaka on a Dhaka-Lalmohan route vessel carrying about 300 passengers.

One video, widely shared on social platforms, shows a girl wearing a white outfit, being pulled to the front of the launch and beaten with a belt by a man identified as Nehal Ahmed Jihad, a resident of Munshiganj town. Several men can be seen cheering and recording the incident on their phones, chanting slogans.

Speaking about the incident, Jihad defended his actions, saying: “Around 200 to 300 locals became enraged by their behaviour and appearance and tried to attack them. I intervened and disciplined them like a brother. I shouldn’t have done that. But if I hadn’t, others might have stripped the girls or assaulted them more.”

He also claimed to have retrieved at least eight mobile phones from the crowd and returned them to the girls. “I regret hitting them,” he said.

Additional footage shows a group of 10 to 15 men boarding the stationary launch and assaulting underage male passengers. The group is also seen attempting to break into cabins and conducting searches.

Investigations later revealed that at least six people, including the two underage girls, were injured in the attack. The launch in question, named MV Captain, was carrying about 300 passengers at the time. While no incidents involving the general passengers were reported, many said they felt threatened by the hostile environment.

Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Saiful Alam said: “Around 8 to 10 passengers stepped off the launch to buy snacks in the evening. Locals suspected them of being drug users and tried to board the launch. When the vessel’s manager, Md Shafique, blocked their entry, the crowd forced their way in, vandalized the vessel, looted belongings, and beat up passengers. Police arrived shortly after and brought the situation under control.”

When asked about the public assault on the women, Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Feroz Kabir said: “The police have not taken any action yet. As the incident occurred on a river vessel, I believe the naval police will handle the matter.”

Mukterpur Naval Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ataur Rahman confirmed that naval police were present alongside the regular force. “After the incident, we escorted the launch for a significant distance to ensure safety. The victims told us they would file complaints regarding the assault and looting. However, as of Saturday morning, we have not received any formal complaints. Legal action will be taken once complaints are lodged,” he added.