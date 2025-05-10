Dhaka’s rail links with Chittagong, Sylhet restored after 2hrs

Rail communications with Chittagong and Sylhet from Dhaka remained suspended for two hours following the derailment of a bogie at Brahmanbaria Rail Station early Saturday.

Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Jashim Uddin, said Cox’s Bazar-bound intercity ‘Cox’s Bazar Express’ train veered off the tracks around 6:10am, halting train movement.

A relief train removed the bogie and restored partial rail connectivity around 8:30am, he said.

“Train movement on the up line has resumed but it will take some more time for full restoration of down line services,” he added.

Meanwhile, a caoch of a freight train from Chittagong veered off the tracks around 10:15pm on Friday at the same station, halting train movement with Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Train services resumed on Saturday morning after a relief train from Akhaura removed the damaged freight coach.