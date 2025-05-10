Saturday, May 10, 2025

62 Indian nationals enter Bangladesh through Sundarbans river route

The intruders claimed that they were pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF across the border

Security patrol on Sundarban river. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 12:11 PM

A total of 62 Indian nationals were allegedly pushed into Bangladesh through the river route of the Sundarbans in Satkhira by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), according to reports.

The Forest Department stated that the incident occurred around 3pm on Friday, when the group crossed into Bangladesh through the Mandarbaria area of the Satkhira Range in the Sundarbans.

Confirming the matter, ABM Habibul Islam, assistant range Officer of the Satkhira Range in the Western Sundarbans, said: “Sixty to sixty-two Indian nationals who entered through the Mandarbaria area are currently being questioned at the Mandarbaria patrol outpost.”

The intruders claimed that they were pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF across the border. They also said that more Indian nationals had been left behind by BSF inside the forest.

Habibul Islam said: “The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Coast Guard have been informed about the intruders. They will take further action.”

Sources from the Coast Guard’s Koikhali Station confirmed that they were notified about the matter through the Forest Department.

Topics:

SundarbansBSFBorder
