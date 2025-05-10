Saturday, May 10, 2025

Mother, daughter killed in Noakhali road crash

A speeding truck came from behind and hit their autorickshaw

Map of Noakhali. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 09:45 AM

A woman and her daughter were killed and another injured after a truck hit their CNG autorickshaw on the Begumganj-Lakshmipur regional highway in Noakhali on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Jamina Sultana Inu, 20, wife of Abdur Rahman from Chandraganj in Lakshmipur district, and their 2-year-old daughter Fatema Akhter.

Rahman, the husband of the deceased Fatema, the CNG driver who was injured in the accident, said he, along with his wife and daughter, was going to Chauhmuni Bazar in Noakhali.

When he was crossing Amin Bazar in Begumganj upazila, a speeding truck came from behind and hit his autorickshaw, leaving his wife and daughter seriously injured.

Later, with the help of locals, they were rescued and taken to the 150-bed Begumganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared Inu and her daughter Fatema dead.

Rahman received primary treatment at the hospital.

Mobarak Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandraganj Highway Police, said locals caught the truck driver and handed him over to the police with the vehicle.

The bodies were sent to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsies, he added.

