Former Narayanganj mayor Ivy arrested

Police arrested former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy early on Friday after a six-and-a-half-hour-long operation.

Law enforcement arrested her at her residence, Chunka Kuthir, in Deobhog at around 6am.

Under tight security, police escorted her from the house and placed her into a vehicle heading to the district Detective Branch office.

However, at about 6:30am, as the police convoy was passing through the Golachipa area, some unidentified people suddenly began throwing bricks and stones at the vehicles.

Earlier, at around 11:15pm on Thursday, police launched a raid at Ivy’s residence.

According to police sources, Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, former mayor of the Narayanganj City Corporation and former senior vice president of the district Awami League, was arrested in a murder case filed at Siddhirganj police station over the killing of students and civilians during the July uprising.

She is accused in four cases filed at Siddhirganj police station, one at Narayanganj Sadar station and another at Fatullah station.

Following her arrest, she was taken to the district DB office.

Superintendent of Police Protyush Kumar Majumder said the six cases were related to murder and attempted murder during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Before her arrest, the Awami League leader and former mayor said: “For what crime, for what conspiracy and for what reason am I being arrested today? I want to know from the administration. Is this what your anti-discrimination movement looks like — to overthrow a government and install an interim one?

“I have always served people, rising above party lines. I have never extorted anyone, harmed anyone. I spoke out against injustice and criminal acts. No one in Narayanganj can say I caused them harm. So why am I being arrested today? I was at home, I did not flee. Why has this situation been created?

“If chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ and ‘Joy Bangabandhu’ is the reason for my arrest, then I have nothing else to say. I leave my question with the people. Now, you decide.”

Fighting back tears, Ivy said it had not even been a month since her younger brother, Ali Reza Ripon, passed away.

“I was at home with his three orphaned children and the rest of the family. Then why did I have to be arrested like this all of a sudden?”

As she was escorted out of the house, she continued to chant “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu” slogans.

Meanwhile, after learning of her arrest, her supporters and party activists gathered outside her house overnight following loudspeaker announcements.

Local residents joined them, blocked nearby roads, staged protests and surrounded the house.

They also erected makeshift barricades at 10 to 15 points using bamboo.