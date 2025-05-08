Thursday, May 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BGB tightens security along 70-km Jessore border amid Ind-Pak tensions

Members of BGB’s Jessore-70 Battalion have ramped up patrols in the area

File image of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2025, 07:37 PM

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intensified security measures along a 70-kilometre stretch of Jessore border in Sharsha upazila amid the growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Members of BGB’s Jessore-70 Battalion have ramped up patrols in the area, said Lt. Colonel Saifullah Siddiqui, Commanding Officer of BGB-49 Battalion, adding that the force has been placed on high alert along the border.

“Security measures have been reinforced to prevent any illegal entry from India through border,” he said.

Al Mamun, a resident of Sharsha, said the situation along the border remains calm. “If there is any attempt at infiltration or smuggling due to provocation by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), we, the locals, are ready to stand beside the BGB to resist it,” he said.

Alamgir Hossain, a public representative from the border area, said, “Although tensions between India and Pakistan continue the situation here is stable for now. Previously, BSF personnel were seen every 500 yards, but now they appear every 300 yards which is somewhat concerning.”

Meanwhile, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly pushed 80 Indian nationals into Bangladesh through Khagrachharion Wednesday, claiming they were Bangladeshis.

According to BGB sources, 27 people were pushed in through the Shantipur border, 23 through Achalong Para of Taindong Union, and 30 more via the Ruposhi Para border in Panchhari upazila.

Khagrachhari’s Acting Deputy Commissioner Nazmun Ara Sultana said a total of 80 Indian nationals, including women and children, crossed into Bangladesh through the Matiranga and Panchhari upazilas.

JessoreBorder Security Force (BSF)Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
