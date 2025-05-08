Thursday, May 08, 2025

DC: No fresh push-in reported along Khagrachhari border

BGB has intensified patrols to prevent any illegal entry through the bordering areas of the district

The image shows the map of Khagrachhari. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2025, 07:38 PM

No further incidents of people being pushed into Bangladesh from India have been reported since Wednesday, when the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly forced 80 people across the border into Khagrachhari, claiming they were Bangladeshi nationals.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Khagrachhari district Nazmun Ara Sultana said no further push-ins have occurred till Thursday afternoon.

Besides, no administrative decision has yet been made regarding the 80 people who were detained after being pushed into the country through Matiranga and Panchhari borders on Wednesday.

The detained people, mostly women and children, are currently kept in the local government primary schools along the borders.

They are under the supervision of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and are being provided with cooked meals by the upazila administration on humanitarian grounds, she said.

Meanwhile, a sense of fear has spread in border villages although the local administration has assured that there is no immediate security threat.

BGB has intensified patrols to prevent any illegal entry through the bordering areas of the district.

According to BGB sources, BSF pushed 29 people into Bangladesh through the Shantipur border and another 19 through Achalong Para of Taindong Union on Wednesday.

Besides, 32 people were pushed in through the Ruposhi Para border of Panchhari Upazila.

BSF reportedly gathered more Indian nationals in various parts of Tripura State of India for possible push-in attempts.

Topics:

Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)Border Security Forces (BSF)
