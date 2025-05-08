Thursday, May 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

11 detained in fertilizer smuggling attempt to Myanmar

The recovered fertilizer has been handed over to the Teknaf Customs House warehouse, and the trawler has been transferred to Teknaf Police Station

Coast Guard personnel stand with the 11 detainees and the seized 742 sacks of urea fertilizer. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2025, 01:59 PM

The Bangladesh Coast Guard has detained 11 individuals and seized a large consignment of fertilizer during an attempt to illegally smuggle it to Myanmar’s Rakhine state via the Bay of Bengal.

Coast Guard Headquarters’ Media Officer Lieutenant Commander Harun-ar-Rashid confirmed the matter on Thursday morning. 

The operation also led to the confiscation of the trawler used for trafficking.

According to officials, the detainees are residents of Rohingya camps located in Chittagong district and Ukhiya upazila.

Lieutenant Commander Harun-ar-Rashid stated that around midnight on Wednesday, personnel aboard the Coast Guard vessel Mansur Ali detected a suspicious fishing trawler near the deep sea off Saint Martin’s Island in Teknaf. Given the ongoing 58-day fishing ban, the trawler’s presence raised red flags.

When signalled to stop, the trawler attempted to flee. However, after a brief chase, the Coast Guard intercepted the vessel.

A subsequent search uncovered 742 sacks of urea fertilizer being smuggled without customs clearance.

The 11 individuals on board were immediately detained.

The recovered fertilizer has been handed over to the Teknaf Customs House warehouse, and the trawler has been transferred to Teknaf Police Station.

Legal proceedings are underway, and a case is being prepared under the applicable laws, confirmed Lieutenant Commander Harun-ar-Rashid.

Topics:

Bangladesh-MyanmarFertilizer
Read More

40 Myanmar nationals, including 34 military and BGP personnel, repatriated

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Gazipur Agricultural University marks DNA Day 2025

Navy ship returns with rescue team, 20 detained Bangladeshis from Myanmar

Bangladeshi team returns home after rescue, relief mission in Myanmar

20 Bangladeshi youths repatriated from Myanmar

Latest News

It runs skin-deep

JnU students lock administrative building protesting UGC 'budget disparity'

Envoy: China not involved in 'so-called humanitarian corridor' issue

BIDA chairman announces $800m investment in Laldia container terminal

SC to deliver verdict on Azhar's appeal on May 27

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x