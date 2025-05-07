66 detained for illegal entry in Khagrachhari

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained 66 Indian nationals from the border areas of Panchari and Matiranga in Khagrachhari for alleged illegal entry into Bangladesh. The detainees claimed to be residents of Gujarat, India.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, from multiple locations in Matiranga and Panchari, Khagrachhari.

The matter was confirmed by Nazmun Ara Sultana, acting deputy commissioner of Khagrachhari district.

According to the district administration, 15 individuals crossed into Bangladesh through the Taindong border of Matiranga, 27 through the Shantipur border in Gomti union, and 24 through the Rupsen Para border in Logang union of Panchari. Of them, the 27 individuals who entered through the Shantipur border were staying at the house of one Abul Master in Hajipara area.

BGB detained them following a tip-off from locals.

No official statement has been released by BGB regarding the incident.