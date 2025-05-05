Ancient structure unearthed during excavation in Comilla

An ancient brick wall has been discovered during the excavation of homestead land in the village of Dharmapur, located in Barpara union under Sadar Dakshin upazila of Comilla.

Locals suspect that the wall may be the remains of a zamindar-era residential or administrative structure, possibly constructed a century or more ago.

The discovery was made recently in the Charabari area of Dharmapur village.

Since then, residents from nearby areas have been flocking to the site to witness the historical structure.

A team from the Comilla regional office of the Department of Archaeology visited the site and initiated preliminary excavation and investigation activities.

Local resident Md Jasim Uddin said: “I had engaged workers to level the land for constructing a house. While working, their spades struck a hard layer of brickwork. The bricks were unusually large, resembling those used in Mughal-era architecture.

"Initially, we thought it was the foundation of an old homestead, but the distinct nature of the bricks made us realize it was something more significant. As the excavation continued, parts of a wall and structural remains of an old building emerged.”

Rafiqul Islam, former union parishad member and a resident of Dharmapur, said: “We want the Department of Archaeology to preserve all the artefacts found here so that the site may eventually be developed into a tourist destination.”

Sumi Akter, a lecturer in the History Department of Comilla Victoria Government College, said that in 1733, Nawab Shuja-ud-Din Khan of Bengal attacked the Tripura Kingdom and annexed the plains into Bengal.

"This area served as a significant transitional zone between Bengal and Tripura. Such a discovery could potentially serve as evidence of that historical connection."

Abul Kashem Hridoy, a researcher on Comilla's history, believes that this excavation could offer a valuable opportunity to understand the region’s ancient governance system.

He noted that various royal dynasties ruled this area from as early as the seventh century.

He also emphasized the importance of continuous excavation and the eventual public opening of the site for visitors.

Dr Mst Nahid Sultana, regional director of the Department of Archaeology in Comilla, said: “We have only just begun the excavation. It is still in its initial stages.

“We will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the entire area and then formulate a full-scale excavation plan. After collecting and conducting primary analysis of the artefacts and remains, a detailed report will be published.”