All victims of Gazipur gas cylinder explosion die

Five members of the same family who were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the Mogorkhal area under Joydebpur police station in Gazipur have all died.

The last victim, 10-year-old Tanzila, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka around 11pm on Sunday, reports Bangla Tribune.

Resident surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman of the Burn Institute confirmed the information.

He said that 90% of Tanzila's body had been burned. All five people injured in the incident have now passed away.

The explosion occurred on the night of April 27 in the kitchen of a rented house in Mogorkhal.

Preliminary investigations suggest that gas had accumulated in the room due to a leak from the cylinder.

When someone tried to ignite the stove, a loud explosion occurred, and the fire quickly spread inside the house.

All five victims, who were members of the same family, were rescued and admitted to the Burn Institute in Dhaka around 10:30pm that night.

The injured included Sima Akter, 30, Parvin Akter, 35, Parvin’s son Ayan, Taslima Begum, 30, and her daughter Tanzila, 10. Taslima was also five months pregnant at the time.

Sima Akter died the day after admission, on April 28. Taslima passed away on Tuesday.

On the morning of Saturday, Ayan died, followed by his mother Parvin Akter a day later.

On the night of Sunday, Tanzila also passed away.

Majharul Islam, the husband of the deceased Parvin, said they were living in the house as tenants. He was outside at the time of the incident.

He said: "From what I’ve learned, gas had accumulated in the room due to a cylinder leak. When they tried to ignite the stove, the explosion occurred. Though neighbors managed to douse the fire with water, by then everyone inside had already sustained severe burns."