Rail services resume in Rajshahi after 3.5hrs

Many passengers had to wait on the platform for more than three and a half hours due to the derailment

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2025, 11:37 AM

The Bonolota Express train, which operates between Chapainawabganj and Dhaka, resumed its journey from Rajshahi after a delay of three and a half hours due to the derailment of one of its coaches.

On Monday, as the train was arriving at Rajshahi Railway Station from Chapainawabganj around 7am, one of its coaches derailed. The train finally departed the station at around 10:30am.

According to officials, as the Bonolota Express was entering the Rajshahi station, the wheel of one coach broke, causing it to derail. Fortunately, the coach did not overturn, and no casualties were reported

However, the incident caused significant inconvenience to passengers. Train services on the Rajshahi–Chapainawabganj route were suspended during this time, though operations on other routes remained unaffected.

Many passengers had to wait on the platform for more than three and a half hours due to the derailment. After the coach was lifted, the train resumed its journey at 10:30am.

Shahidul Alam, Manager of Rajshahi Railway Station, stated that the derailed coach was lifted using a tool van, after which the train departed the station.

He also informed that arrangements were made to refund ticket fares for affected passengers. Many took refunds and left on alternative transport, while others chose to wait and eventually traveled to Dhaka on the Bonolota Express once operations resumed.

RajshahiTrain derailment
