Bangladeshi youth injured in BSF firing along Maheshpur border

A Bangladeshi youth sustained bullet injuries after Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly opened fire along the Kusumpur border in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah on Thursday night.

The injured, identified as Riaz, 20, is the son of Shafiqul Islam from the village of Pipulbaria.

According to Dr Iman Hossain, assistant registrar of the Surgery Department at Jessore General Hospital, some shotgun pellets were removed from Riaz’s body, but one entered near his kidney.

He was referred to Dhaka for advanced care, the doctor said.

Riaz’s cousin, Suman, claimed that Riaz had gone to a paddy field near the canal along the border to drain stagnant rainwater from their agricultural land when the BSF opened fire on him.

He lost consciousness after being shot and locals, hearing the gunshots, rushed to the spot and found him lying unconscious in the field.

However, Lt Col Rafiqul Alam, commander of 58 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion in Maheshpur, said they had not received any information about the incident.