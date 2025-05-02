Friday, May 02, 2025

Tourists flock to Kuakata during three-day holiday

According to the Kuakata Hotel Motel Employees Association, nearly all hotels in the area are fully booked

Update : 02 May 2025, 08:10 PM

Tourists are crowding Kuakata during a three-day vacation that includes May Day and the weekend holidays.

According to the Kuakata Hotel Motel Employees Association, nearly all hotels in the area are fully booked.

The number of tourists began increasing from early Thursday. Large crowds have been observed at Kuakata’s Zero Point and other nearby attractions, with people gathering along the entire sea beach.

Many tourists have been seen swimming or jumping into the sea in groups.

Restaurants and tourism-related businesses in Kuakata are bustling, working hard to serve the influx of visitors.

Hamidul Islam, a tourist from Dhaka, said: “The natural beauty and peaceful environment of Kuakata are truly enchanting. It feels wonderful to see both the sunrise and sunset on the beach.”

Nazir Mia, a tea seller on the beach, said: “A lot of tourists have been arriving since early Thursday. My sales are increasing.”

Cameraman Almas Ali remarked: “There are a lot of tourists today because of the three-day holiday. God willing, we will be able to overcome our business crisis.”

Pickle seller Muhammad Sagir Mia added: “Tourists don’t buy much these days. They just walk around and leave. Still, sales have improved compared to before.”

Assistant Police Superintendent Habibur Rahman of the Tourist Police Kuakata Region said: “Tourist police are working round the clock to serve visitors. We have divided our personnel into several teams, including a mobile unit. We are using loudspeakers to raise awareness and ensure safety among tourists.”

Kuakata municipal administrator and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land), Easin Sadek, said: “A large number of tourists have arrived following Eid. Their arrival is centered around the ongoing three-day holiday. Multiple police teams are on duty to ensure their safety.”

