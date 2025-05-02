Indian trafficker held in Jhenaidah, three rescued

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday arrested an Indian national while trafficking two Bangladeshi women and a child to India through Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah district, said a BGB press release on Friday.

The arrested human trafficker was identified as Shankar Adhikari, 39, son of Nukul Adhikari of Purba Huda village of Bagda Police Station in North 24 Parganas district, India.

A patrol team of the BGB Maheshpur Battalion arrested Shankar Adhikari around 5.30pm on Thursday while he was trafficking two Bangladeshi women and a child to India through the border.

“Shankar was arrested from Kanchanpur Bridge area, one-km inside Bangladesh from the border pillar-60/33-R,” the release said.

During the interrogation, it was learned that he visited his ancestral uncle's house in Barakhola village of Rajoir police station in Madaripur district of Bangladesh through the Benapole border three months ago and married a woman named Joybala, 13, and went to India.

Later on April 17, 2025, Shankar re-entered Bangladesh through Benapole border of Bangladesh via Haridaspur in India.

Then, he brought his wife Joybala and her neighbor Yuthika Halder, 29, and her son Badhan Baida, 10, to the Baghadanga border in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah for the purpose of trafficking on the pretext of going on a trip.

Shankar admitted that he made a deal of Tk47,000 with a Bangladeshi broker Anwar to take the two women and the child to India.

The BGB personnel seized Tk50,110, Indian rupees 850 and seven Omani Rials from the Indian national's possession.

The process of handing over the arrested human trafficker to Maheshpur police station and the rescue women and the child to Justice and Care in Jessore is under process.