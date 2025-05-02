River erosion washes away road in Gopalganj, isolates ten villages

A rural road in Gopalganj’s Tungipara upazila has been washed away by river erosion, cutting off direct access for residents of at least ten villages in Dumuria Union.

The road near Chitlia village collapsed around noon on Wednesday after cracks appeared along the Dumuria-Sorabari route.

Soon after, a 250-foot stretch was swallowed by the Shaldah River, halting all vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Thousands of villagers from Dumuria, Bhairabnagar, Tarail, Jamaibazar, Mamarbazar, Chitlia, Sorabari, and Pakurtia are now forced to take a 10–15km detour via Bashbaria, increasing travel time and cost.

Tungipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Moinul Haque visited the area on Thursday and assured residents of prompt repair. One affected family has already received food assistance and is being provided with a new house, he said.

Local resident Rahmat Mallik noted that the bridge on the same road was destroyed by the river last December. “Now the road itself is gone,” he said, warning that continued erosion threatens at least 25 homes, croplands, trees, public facilities, and even the union’s water supply line. “Without urgent action, Chitlia village may disappear entirely.”

Amar Biswas added that the damaged road is the main link to the union council and local market, and its loss has disrupted daily life. Student Jahanara Khanam, who uses the route to attend Dumuria School, said she is struggling to reach her classes.

UNO Haque said the damage has also affected connectivity between Dumuria and Patgati Unions. The matter has been reported to the Water Development Board and the Ministry of Water Resources. Erosion control efforts are underway, and road repairs will begin soon, he added.