Dengue: 14 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Total number of 2,586 dengue cases this year, said DGHS

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 01 May 2025, 05:55 PM

Fourteen more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 2,586 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: two in Chittagong Division (out of CC), one in Mymensingh Division (out of CC) and three in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and eight in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The number of deaths remained at 20, with no new fatalities reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 140 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1.01 million dengue cases and 1 million recoveries in the same year.

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
