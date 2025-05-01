May Day observed in Jamalpur

May Day was observed in Jamalpur with colourful programs on Thursday.

Marking the occasion, the Jamalpur district administration and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments jointly brought out a rally from Faujdari Mor in the town. The rally ended in front of the deputy commissioner’s office.

An event followed at the DC's conference room, where Deputy Commissioner Hasina Begum, Additional Superintendent of Police Yahya Al Mamun, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Azizul Haque, and BNP’s district unit General Secretary Advocate Shah Md Waris Ali Mamun, among others, addressed the discussion.

Separately, the Jamalpur district unit of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Shramik Dal brought out a colourful rally from in front of DC Park. The procession marched through the main roads and ended in a gathering at Tamal Tola Mor.

Udichi Shilpigosthi, the Communist Party of Bangladesh, and several labour organisations also brought out rallies and held gatherings in observance of the day.