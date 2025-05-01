Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

May Day observed in Jamalpur

Jamalpur district administration and Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments jointly brought out rally

May Day program in Jamalpur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2025, 04:23 PM

May Day was observed in Jamalpur with colourful programs on Thursday.

Marking the occasion, the Jamalpur district administration and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments jointly brought out a rally from Faujdari Mor in the town. The rally ended in front of the deputy commissioner’s office.

An event followed at the DC's conference room, where Deputy Commissioner Hasina Begum, Additional Superintendent of Police Yahya Al Mamun, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Azizul Haque, and BNP’s district unit General Secretary Advocate Shah Md Waris Ali Mamun, among others, addressed the discussion.

Separately, the Jamalpur district unit of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Shramik Dal brought out a colourful rally from in front of DC Park. The procession marched through the main roads and ended in a gathering at Tamal Tola Mor.

Udichi Shilpigosthi, the Communist Party of Bangladesh, and several labour organisations also brought out rallies and held gatherings in observance of the day.

Topics:

JamalpurBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Islami Andolon rejects elections without reforms

Thousands gather at Nayapaltan rally for Sramik Dal’s rally

BNP's Ripon urges Yunus not to risk public safety with Rakhine aid corridor

BNP's labour wing to hold workers' rally in Dhaka on May Day

Khasru: No reforms needed beyond national consensus

Rizvi: Judges who aided Hasina’s fascist regime must face trial

Latest News

Sakhawat: Govt is working to ensure workers’ rights

May Day in Bangladesh: Celebration for some, survival for millions

Hearing on bail stay for Chinmoy Das likely on Sunday

Workers' group demands minimum wage increased to Tk30,000

Separate road accidents claim 3 lives in Magura

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x