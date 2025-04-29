Pregnant woman dies in Gazipur gas explosion

A five-month pregnant woman died on Tuesday after suffering burns from an explosion caused by a gas cylinder leak in Gazipur.

The deceased has been identified as Taslima Akter, 30.

The gas explosion left four others, including a child, with burn injuries.

Taslima died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment in the female HDU of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The explosion occurred around 7pm on Sunday at a house in the Mogorkhal area under Basan police station.

Currently, Parveen, 35, is being treated with 32% burns, Tanjila, 10, with 90% burns, and Ayan (one and a half years old) with 28% burns, all in the HDU.

Taslima was the daughter of Kashem Ali from Jhenaigati upazila in Sherpur.

She lived in the area with her husband Hossain Ali and their two children. She and her husband both worked at a garment factory.

Shahin Khan, officer-in-charge of Basan police station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), confirmed the information quoting a residential doctor from the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

He said that five people, including women and children, were brought to the hospital’s emergency unit with burn injuries caused by a gas leakage during cooking.

Among them, Taslima suffered 95% burns and died on Tuesday, he said.

Earlier, on Monday at around 9:15am, Seema Akter, who had suffered 90% burns, died while being treated in the female HDU, he said.

So far, two people have died in the incident, he added.