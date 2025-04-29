Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pregnant woman dies in Gazipur gas explosion

The gas explosion left four others, including a child, with burn injuries

Map of Gazipur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 03:17 PM

A five-month pregnant woman died on Tuesday after suffering burns from an explosion caused by a gas cylinder leak in Gazipur.

The deceased has been identified as Taslima Akter, 30.

The gas explosion left four others, including a child, with burn injuries.

Taslima died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment in the female HDU of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The explosion occurred around 7pm on Sunday at a house in the Mogorkhal area under Basan police station.

Currently, Parveen, 35, is being treated with 32% burns, Tanjila, 10, with 90% burns, and  Ayan (one and a half years old) with 28% burns, all in the HDU.

Taslima was the daughter of Kashem Ali from Jhenaigati upazila in Sherpur.

She lived in the area with her husband Hossain Ali and their two children. She and her husband both worked at a garment factory.

Shahin Khan, officer-in-charge of Basan police station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), confirmed the information quoting a residential doctor from the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

He said that five people, including women and children, were brought to the hospital’s emergency unit with burn injuries caused by a gas leakage during cooking.

Among them, Taslima suffered 95% burns and died on Tuesday, he said.

Earlier, on Monday at around 9:15am, Seema Akter, who had suffered 90% burns, died while being treated in the female HDU, he said.

So far, two people have died in the incident, he added.

Topics:

DeadGazipurGas Explosion
Read More

3 killed in separate road accidents in Savar

Woman dies in gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur

Infant dies as parents jump off train amid fire in Cox’s Bazar

Explosion from gas line leak burns father, mother, and son

Four coaches derail in Gazipur, halting train service to northern Bangladesh

2 motorcyclists killed by bus in Kushtia, 1 injured

Latest News

Asif rejects pressure on PSC claim, slams news report as false

India and Pakistan: A history of armed conflict

10 witnesses testify before court in Magura rape, murder case

Court orders seizure of flat owned by Putul

Yunus calls for police neutrality during polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x