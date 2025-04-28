Probe starts into fire at Patuakhali power plant scrap yard

A three-member committee has been formed to probe a fire that broke out at an abandoned scrap yard of the Patuakhali 1,320MW thermal power plant in Patuakhali on Sunday.

The committee, headed by Supervising Engineer Abdul Halim, was formed to look into the fire, said Md Selim Bhuiyan, managing director of the thermal power plant.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within two working days, confirmed Ashraf Uddin, superintendent of the plant.

The fire broke out in the scrap shed of the 20-acre area of ​​the power plant at 7:30pm.

Panic spread throughout the area after seeing the blazing flames.

Later, with the efforts of two teams from the Kalapara fire service, two teams from the power plant, a team from the Navy and the army, the fire was brought under control around 11pm.

Engineer Ashraf Uddin, superintendent of the power plant, said there was no damage to the main plant in the fire.

Power supply activities in the national grid are normal, he added.